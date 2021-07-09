Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,061 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

