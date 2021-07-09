Asch (XAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,323.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Asch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a market cap of $731,017.19 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asch has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch Coin Profile

Asch launched on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

