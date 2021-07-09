ASD Reaches Market Cap of $288.74 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $288.74 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

