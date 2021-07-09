Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $635.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $635.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.73 million and the lowest is $616.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

