ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

ASLN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

