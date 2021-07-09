Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 2.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.02. 873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 328,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

