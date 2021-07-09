Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,228 ($29.11). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,163 ($28.26), with a volume of 885,095 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ABF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,300.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

