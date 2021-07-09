Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.74% of Associated Capital Group worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $707,597 in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:AC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

