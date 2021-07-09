AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

