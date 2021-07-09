Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.15

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $17.61. Astronics shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

