Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.