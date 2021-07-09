Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.92. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 3,852,448 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87. The stock has a market cap of C$482.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$211.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.