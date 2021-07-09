Atheios Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $42,450.55 and $13.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.81 or 0.06352603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.96 or 0.01491610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00397691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00148666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.00627746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00411270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00327789 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,479,177 coins and its circulating supply is 41,719,565 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

