Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE:ATH opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

