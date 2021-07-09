Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.46. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 105,331 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

