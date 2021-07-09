Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.46. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 105,331 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.24.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter.
About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
