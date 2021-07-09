Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

