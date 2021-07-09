Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Purchases £6,792.50 in Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) insider Noel Lamb acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,792.50 ($8,874.44).

LON:AJG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 244.90 ($3.20). 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.70. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £90.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

