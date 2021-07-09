Autohome Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 959% compared to the average daily volume of 595 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $62.44 on Friday. Autohome has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

