Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.