Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.88. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

