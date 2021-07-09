Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Hits $71.96 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 9% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $71.96 million and $12.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

