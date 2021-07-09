Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $8.08 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $170,911.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,549,007 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

