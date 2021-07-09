AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,537.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,554.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

