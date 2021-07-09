Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 5,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

