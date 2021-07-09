Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 2.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.97. 12,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 665.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

