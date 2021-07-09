Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.01. Avinger shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,332,564 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. Equities analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,044,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 238,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

