Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

