Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avnet worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

