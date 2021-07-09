Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,712.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $173,821.13 and $30,712.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.01245179 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.