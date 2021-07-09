Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10. Axonics has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,036,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

