Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $159.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $706.96 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

