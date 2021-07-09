Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Azuki has a market cap of $1.19 million and $44,516.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

