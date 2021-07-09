AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$3.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

