AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

