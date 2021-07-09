Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Tops $86.71 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $86.71 million and $4.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.89 or 0.00026562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,748,107 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.