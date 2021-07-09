Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.55. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$36.70, with a volume of 84,151 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

