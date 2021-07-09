BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.67. BAE Systems shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 109,494 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,007,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

