Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Lessened by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,001 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. 200,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

