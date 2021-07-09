Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.02.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

