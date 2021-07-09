Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

