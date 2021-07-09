Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,921,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130,922 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Bank of America worth $1,854,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

