Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 57,648 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $414.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

