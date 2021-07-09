Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Sonic Automotive worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAH. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

