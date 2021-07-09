Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

