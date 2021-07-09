Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of News worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 131,099 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of News by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

