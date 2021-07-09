Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of eHealth worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.83. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

