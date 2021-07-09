Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,139 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.