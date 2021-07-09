Bao Finance (BAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $398,642.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $398,642.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00121180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.82 or 0.99940931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00948597 BTC.

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

