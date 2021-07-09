Barclays PLC Acquires 62,274 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oceaneering International worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.