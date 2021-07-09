Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 58,512 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 536.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

